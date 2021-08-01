Man dies following shooting that injured multiple people

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One of the people shot outside the Spotlight Lounge early Saturday morning has died.

Police say 25-year old Marshawn Sullens was pronounced dead at 2:40 Saturday afternoon by Grant Medical Center.

Police were called to the bar on West Mound Street around 2:13 Saturday morning regarding an argument that led to gunfire. Initially, police said at least six people were shot and injured, with several victims managing to get to the hospital on their own. Some victims were in critical condition, according to police.

Witnesses told police that one man knocked another to the ground outside the bar, then that man pulled a gun and fired shots into the crowd. Police say other people started shooting, as well.

Police have not yet named any suspects who will be charged with Sullens’ killing.