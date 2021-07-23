Man dies at hospital after being shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was transported to Grant Medical Center after being found with gunshot wounds has died.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Southpoint Blvd. at 12:32 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who appeared to be in his 30s.

The victim was taken to Grant where he was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Officers are looking for a suspect who is said to have fled east on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

