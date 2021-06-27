Man dies at hospital after being shot in east Columbus

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what is now the 98th homicide of 2021.

They were called to the 1800 block of E. Rich Street on the report of a shooting at 9:42 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found 25-year old Dontae Crowder suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transported Crowder to Grant Hospital in critical condition; he was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m.

Anyone with information on what led to the shooting or who the suspect may be is urged to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

E. Rich Street Homicide

One person dead after shooting in east Columbus

Casey Goodson Jr. honored at rally six months after being killed by sheriff's deputy

Columbus Police: Missing woman 'considered recovered'

Stonewall Columbus, beer garden team up for pride event

Picnic with the Pops goes patriotic with Saturday concert

More Local News