Man dies at hospital after being shot in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what is now the 98th homicide of 2021.

They were called to the 1800 block of E. Rich Street on the report of a shooting at 9:42 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found 25-year old Dontae Crowder suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transported Crowder to Grant Hospital in critical condition; he was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m.

Anyone with information on what led to the shooting or who the suspect may be is urged to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477)