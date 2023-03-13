COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Monday, three days after being shot in the Central Hilltop section of Columbus.

Police said that Ronald J. Smith, 30, was shot Friday, March 10, on the 300 block of South Warren Avenue at approximately 6:24 p.m.

Smith was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m. Monday.

Police are investigating the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.