COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has died after his car collided into a wall on the south side of Columbus in what police are describing as a drag-racing incident.

Columbus police said that at 11:11 p.m. they believe two cars were illegally street racing when one hit a concrete wall that borders the Columbus City Schools Frebis Bus Compound at Fleet Service Center at the intersection of Progress Avenue and Moler Road. The driver reportedly failed to control his car while driving through the “T” intersection.

A man driving the car, a silver 1990 Honda Civic, was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he later died at 11:43 p.m. A second car was involved but the driver did not stay at the scene.

No information on the second car is available currently as police continue to investigate the crash.