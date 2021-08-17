Wife charged with murder after Columbus Police say she shot husband

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Teah Dunkle, left, is led away in handcuffs by Columbus Police after allegedly shooting her husband on Sunday, Aug. 15.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man Columbus Police said was shot by his wife Sunday has died as a result of his injuries.

Teah Dunkle

Teah Dunkle, 58, has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting her husband Arthur Dunkle, 62, during an argument.

According to police, Arthur Dunkle succumbed to his injuries Tuesday at approximately 2:38 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Kingscreek Drive Sunday at approximately 11:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of the shooting.

At the scene, officers found Arthur Dunkle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said that after the shooting, Teah Dunkle left the home, but returned and surrendered to police at the scene. She was initially charged with felonious assault.

This is the 131st homicide in Columbus for 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Rising grocery prices

New sidewalks make walk to school safer in Richwood

Is it legal for employers, venues to require a COVID vaccine?

Central Ohio 4th grader goes viral

Third COVID-19 dose? Central Ohio medical experts more concerned about people still needing first shots

FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. Mysheika Roberts on 3rd COVID vaccine

More Local News