Man dies after being found shot on Morse Rd.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding a man being found shot and lying in the middle of Morse Rd.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting on the 1700 block of Morse Rd. early Saturday morning to find the victim lying in the roadway. The unidentified man was transported to Riverside Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:52 a.m.

Police are withholding the man’s name until relatives are notified.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

