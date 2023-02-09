COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday.

At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found a man unresponsive and visibly injured. Prairie Township medics took the victim to a nearby hospital.

The man, 20-year-old Musa Aliyow, died early Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the shooting and did not provide information on a possible suspect or motive. Police ask anyone with information to call its Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or anonymously report to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.