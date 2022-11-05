Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday.

Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man unresponsive and suffering from “visible injuries.” The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:13 p.m.

Police said two men have been arrested and charged in the man’s death:

William P. Barker, 19, of Canton, Ohio, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence

Lance D. Harrison, 23, of Columbus, has been charged with tampering with evidence

Columbus police have not released the victim’s identity.

This is the 123rd homicide in Columbus for 2022.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).