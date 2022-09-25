COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and three others were injured after an east Columbus shooting outside a motorcycle club Saturday evening, according to police.

Columbus police say officers went to East 5th Avenue and Osborn Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. where they found Trevor Seymour, 52, with a gunshot wound.

Seymour was taken to Grant Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. According to CPD, Seymour was shot outside a motorcycle club along with three other men between the ages of 32 and 48.

The other three men that were shot took themselves to OSU East Hospital with non-critical injuries to be treated, per CPD.

This is the 103rd homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.