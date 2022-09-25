COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a person of interest is detained after a shooting in South Linden overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead just after 1:00 a.m., per police.

Officers at the scene detained a person of interest who police say is cooperating with the investigation.

This is the 104th homicide in Columbus in 2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.