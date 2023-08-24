COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting occurred late Wednesday night in the south side of the city.

Police reported that man was shot on Marion Road North near the intersection of Marion Road in the Innis Garden Village neighborhood after a five-mile pursuit that began in the Far South neighborhood.

According to a Columbus Division of Police incident report, officers originally arrived at the 1100 block of Rendezvous Lane, near Lockbourne Road and Obetz Road, at 10:40 p.m. to look for a suspect who had multiple warrants for violating a protection order.

Officers found the suspect leaving the area in a vehicle and they attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver fled the area and a CPD helicopter began to follow it moments later.

Police said they witnessed the suspect’s car strike another car near Parsons Avenue and Corr Road, but it continued to drive away until it stopped in the 1300 block of Marion Drive North. The driver allegedly exited the car and began to run towards Marion Drive.

The suspect reportedly drew a gun, and a Columbus police officer drew fire, striking the suspect. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition but would not survive. He was pronounced dead at 11:42 p.m.

Marion Road is closed between Lockbourne Road and Fairwood Avenue while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the shooting. A gun was recovered from the scene and no officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released until next of kin is notified.