COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and two people were detained after a shooting overnight Saturday in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood in north Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, police and fire officials were called to the 1000 block of North 9th Street just before 5 a.m. Authorities found a man with medics pronouncing him dead.

A police detective told NBC4 two suspects was detained at the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after they drove away from the scene. The detective confirmed the suspects drove a Nissan, crashed into two parked cars and caused a water main break in the area.

Police on scene at the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after fatal shooting suspects crash their getaway car and cause a water main break. (NBC4/Drew Yaussy)

According to a police dispatcher, police and fire officials were called to the 1000 block of North 9th Street just before 5 a.m. (NBC4/Drew Yaussy)