COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is injured after a Saturday evening shooting on the northeast side of Columbus, according to Columbus police.

CPD state that officers went to the 2000 block of Argyle Drive at 10:10 p.m. and found Neal Smith, 24, and a 34-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Smith was taken to OSU East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11:00 p.m, per police.

Police say the woman who was shot was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

According to CPD investigators, Smith was being robbed and the woman was an unintended victim.

This is the 61st homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.