COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after Columbus police said he was stabbed Sunday evening in North Linden.

According to Columbus police, the stabbing happened on the 1500 block of Republic Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m.

Columbus police have not released any further details.

According to police, someone has been detained for questioning but did not say if the person was a suspect.