COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man is dead when his car crashed into a southeast Columbus home and caused a fire.

Police say just before 2 a.m., Thursday, a man drove into the house in the 1700 block of Penfield Road after getting into an argument with a woman. The crash damaged a neighboring home and caused a fire as well.

The man was pulled from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police continue to investigate.