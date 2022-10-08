COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday in southeast Columbus, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit.
A law enforcement officer at the scene told NBC4 a man was hit by a car at a crosswalk near Refugee Road and Citizens Place sometime Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CPD confirmed the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene as the investigation continues.
No further information is known at this time.