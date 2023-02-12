COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot by someone attempting to rob him overnight Sunday in north Columbus, per police.

According to Columbus police, officers went to the 6100 block of Busch Boulevard just before 2 a.m. and found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition.

CPD state that the victim and a 25-year-old man were leaving a bar nearby and were then approached by three people, who showed them handguns and robbed them. One of the suspects fired their gun and shot the 23-year-old.

Police say the severity of the victim’s injuries means the Homicide Unit will handle the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-4730.