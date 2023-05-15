COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting just west of the of the Fairgrounds early Monday morning.

According to Columbus police a man was shot at around 4:20 a.m. in an alley behind the Fourth Street Taproom and Kitchen, located on the 1800 block of North Fourth Street in the Indianola Terrace neighborhood.

The male victim was taken to OSU Main Hospital in critical condition and police say they are looking for a possible female suspect. Police did not have information on what led to the shooting.