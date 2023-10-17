COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is fighting for his life after a reported shooting in northeast Columbus early Tuesday morning.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1:54 a.m. in the 2600 block of Divot Place in the Arlington Park neighborhood. Police said a man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

Officers believe the victim was shot inside of his apartment and two people have been detained for questioning. As of 6 a.m. there has not been an update provided on the victim’s status.