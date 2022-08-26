Police investigate the wreckage August 5, 2022, after a utility truck smashed into Midwest Photo in Columbus. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who reportedly stole a utility truck and used it to ram into a camera store, causing $100,000 worth of damage.

On Aug. 4, witnesses told police they saw a man driving south on Noe Bixby Road in a stolen Dodge Ram 4500 utility truck, which officers later discovered had been parked in the 5000 block of Hibernia Drive on the Far East Side, according to Columbus police.

Around 4:30 a.m. the following day, the suspect reportedly used the truck — owned by BBR Utility Contractors — to crash through the front entrance of Midwest Photo at 2887 Silver Drive in the North Linden neighborhood.

Police said the suspect stole merchandise from the store and fled, where he left behind $100,000 worth of damage.

Police said they believe a second suspect acted as a getaway driver, as the burglar left the stolen truck inside Midwest Photo.

Part of the camera store’s ceiling collapsed when the truck plowed through its entrance, and wreckage from the crash littered the floor, according to photos taken at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Detective Davis at 614-645-2101 or by emailing srdavis@columbuspolice.org, or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.