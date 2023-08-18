COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested after he reportedly drove his car into a Columbus City elementary school brick wall early Friday morning.

Fire officials responding to the crash said a man who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol lost control of his car and drove into a brick wall at Binns Elementary school in Southwest Hilltop at 12:55 a.m. The man was uninjured and was arrested at the scene.

Officials said there was damage to one classroom at the school, but that the building is structurally sound and building inspectors were not immediately called to investigate. A gaping hole can be seen through the wall, just under a row of windows.

Binn Elementary School is not yet in session as Columbus City Schools are set to begin the year on Wednesday, Aug. 23. A spokesperson for CCS said that a buildings and grounds team will have an assessment on damages later today.