COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been convicted of murder after a 2022 dispute over a parking spot turned fatal.

A jury on Monday found Johnnie J. Wappner, 33, guilty of murder, reckless homicide, and felonious assault, all charges carrying a mandatory three-year firearm specification.

According to court documents, on Sept. 21, 2022, a fight broke out between Wappner and Marcus Deloney, 32, over a parking space at a duplex on the north side of Columbus.

According to the complaint lodged with Franklin County Municipal Court, Deloney was pulling a person away from his wife when Wappner allegedly hit Deloney in the head multiple times with a gun, then shot him in the back. Deloney was found dead at the scene by police, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wappner is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29, where he faces 21 years up to life in prison.

The killing marked the 100th homicide in Columbus in 2022.