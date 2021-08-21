Man charged with Tearicka Cradle murder to appear on separate charges he violently raped a woman in 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A second man charged in the murder of Columbus city employee Tearicka Cradle is set to appear in court Saturday on charges he kidnapped and raped a woman at gunpoint in October 2020.

Ivan Netter, 24, was arrested last week by Columbus SWAT. He and 29-year old Lonnie Ray Davis are suspected of shooting and killing Cradle in a northeast Columbus home in July.

Saturday’s arraignment has to do with a separate case from 2020, in which Netter allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and forced her to perform sexual acts.

According to the complaint, a 31-year old woman met Netter on the 700 block of E. Hudson St. on Oct. 9, 2020, and agreed to walk with him to a nearby location to smoke drugs. In an alley, the complaint says Netter allegedly threatened the woman with a gun to her head, then forced her to perform several sex acts. Afterward, the woman ran from the scene and Netter allegedly fired a shot from his gun.

The woman was examined at Riverside Hospital and police say a DNA analysis identified Ivan Netter as the rape suspect.

On August 12, 2021, while incarcerated for the Cradle case, Netter denied the rape allegation to police, saying the alleged victim made it up.