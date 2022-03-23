COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man has been charged for operating a vehicle while under the influence for a sixth time, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP reports that Terry J. Myers was charged on Tuesday for an OVI after being involved in a crash on I-270 in Sharon Township at around 2:00 a.m.

Myers has been convicted five previous times for OVI offenses dating back to 2008, according to Franklin County court documents and OSHP.

Tuesday’s crash on I-270 remains under investigation.