COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting that took place in Linden on Dec. 11, 2021.

According to Columbus police, the 24-year-old has been charged with six counts of felonious assault in connection with the shooting.

The suspect was arrested Monday by Columbus SWAT at the 200 block of Park Road.

Officers responded to the area of East Hudson Street and McGuffey Road at approximately 6:01 p.m. to investigate reports of a person with a gun, shots fired, and a vehicle with three people in it being hit by gunfire.

A 23-year-old woman called police at around the same time to report her vehicle, also with three people in it, had been shot at.

The woman was treated for injuries at the scene.