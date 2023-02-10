COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night.

Paul Banks, 34, is accused of shooting two men on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Police were called to the scene just before midnight Tuesday for a shooting and found Ronald Price, 60, and a 37-year-old man, both shot, according to police. Medics took the men to Riverside Hospital, where Price was pronounced dead at 1:38 a.m.

Police said the second victim told detectives he was inside the home in another room when he heard Price get shot. When he went to help Price, the victim told detectives the assailant shot him. He told police he does not know what prompted the shooting.

Banks has been charged with murder and felonious assault, both felonies, according to court records. His arraignment is Saturday at 9 a.m. in Franklin County Municipal Court.