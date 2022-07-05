COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a Sunday shooting in Mifflin Township, according to Franklin County municipal court records.

Court records state Robert Burnett, 41, was at his home at the 2900 block of Woodland Ave. at 1:00 a.m. with Earl Beck, 49.

Burnett said that Beck became confrontational and was asked to leave the home. When Beck refused, a confrontation began and Burnett shot him multiple times, resulting in his death, according to court records.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Beck’s body later on Sunday with the department tweeting at 10:00 p.m. Sunday they were investigating the homicide.

According to court records, Burnett was arrested Monday and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.