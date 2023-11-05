PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is facing a murder charge after a fight at a Prairie Township restaurant.

According to court records, Jorge L. Gallardo, 37, and another person were involved in an argument at the Roosters restaurant on the 4600 block of West Broad Street Friday at approximately 10:30 p.m., court records state.

Gallardo allegedly stabbed the other person with a multi-tool during the fight. The victim later died from their injuries.

According to court records, Gallardo allegedly told police that while he was holding the multi-tool, he used his hands to fend off the victim. He did not recall stabbing the victim or where he put the multi-tool.

Court records did not identify the victim.

Gallardo will be arraigned Monday in Franklin County Municipal Court on one count of murder. He is currently being held in Franklin County Jail.