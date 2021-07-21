Man charged with murder after fatal Franklin Twp. shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is charged with murder after a shooting Sunday night in Franklin Township.

Ahmed Mohamed Ali was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting death of Mohamed Abdulkadir Suleiman Sunday at approximately 10:49 p.m.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Knob Hill Court West on a report of a shooting. Officers discovered that Suleiman had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office alleges that Ali shot and killed Suleiman while attempting to rob him.

The sheriff’s office believes there may be additional suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3351.