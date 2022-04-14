COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was indicted after police said he made a terroristic threat against a Jewish school on a social media post is under house arrest after paying bond.

Thomas Develin, a suspended National Guard member, was arraigned on Wednesday and was ordered under house arrest after paying a bond of $125,000 in common pleas court.

According to court documents, Develin, who was a private security guard for K-12 school Columbus Torah Academy, had a social media post of him holding a handgun and a caption that read, “I’m at a Jewish school and about to make it everyone’s problem.”

Another post from Develin featured a photo and a caption stating, “The playground is about to turn into a self defense situation,” court documents state.

Develin also threatened to shoot parents coming to pick up children from the school, according to court records.

According to the Ohio National Guard, Develin enlisted in the guard in 2016 but has since been suspended.