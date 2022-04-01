COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he made terroristic threats against a Jewish school on a social media post.

According to court documents, Columbus police were made aware of a social media post from March 11, that showed Thomas Monroe Develin, who was a private security guard for a Jewish K-12 school, holding a handgun and a caption that read, “I’m at a Jewish school and about to make it everyone’s problem.”

Another post from Develin featured a photo and a caption stating, “The playground is about to turn into a self defense situation,” court documents state.

JewishColumbus released the following statement in regards to the threat:

On March 29, JewishColumbus was informed by law enforcement of a credible antisemitic threat from a private security guard at Columbus Torah Academy. Law enforcement identified the source and took the necessary steps to nullify the threat. Securing our community is the top priority at JewishColumbus and we remain in close contact with our law enforcement partners as the investigation continues. We want to express our gratitude to the quick-thinking law enforcement officials at the local, state and national agencies. Their training, planning and professionalism stopped the threat. We believe strongly that those implicated in this threat will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This threat was an act of antisemitism. It was a cowardly act of intimidation. It was an attempt to silence our Jewish beliefs. For far too long Jews have been mentally and physically intimidated in spaces online, at schools, universities and in our community. Virulent antisemitic rhetoric breeds extremism and has no place in our community. We are a proud and diverse Jewish community. We stand resolute against antisemitism and remain committed to safeguarding our institutions. It is our right to live peacefully as Jews and we will not cower to intimidation. Our Jewish community is here to stay and we will not be silenced.

Develin has been charged with a felony charge of making terroristic threats and is scheduled to be arraigned, Friday.