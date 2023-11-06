PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged with a fatal stabbing at a restaurant on the west side of Columbus faced a judge Monday.

Jorge Gallardo, 37, is accused of stabbing another person to death after an argument between the two escalated into a physical fight at the Prairie Township Roosters on the 4600 block of West Broad Street Friday night. Police said Gallardo used a multi-tool weapon to stab the victim, who died from their injuries.

Gallardo is facing one count of murder and was issued a $1 million bond in Franklin County Municipal Court Monday morning. His preliminary trial date is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Gallardo allegedly told detectives that he was attempting to fend off the victim with his hands and did not recall stabbing the victim or where he put the multi-tool weapon. Witnesses at the scene confirmed that Gallardo and the victim were engaged in an altercation.

The victim’s identification has not yet been released by authorities.