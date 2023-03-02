COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The man accused of killing two people and seriously injuring another in a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar yesterday will appear in court.

Jonathan Pigram, 37, will be arraigned today on charges of murder, two counts, and felonious assault for a shooting that happened at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at Cheers Too on Cleveland Avenue, in the Northern Woods neighborhood.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene and a third victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. At this point, none of the victims have been identified.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Pigram has an extensive history of criminal charges dating back to 2006. Among those charges include having weapons under disability, robbery, theft, assault, domestic violence, and most recently aggravated menacing and discharging a weapon in January.