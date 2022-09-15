COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged with a shooting death near Nafzger Park in east Columbus in July will appear in court this morning.

According to the complaint, in the evening of July 7, Xavier Colvin, 22, and three others drove to the Cross Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.

There they allegedly fired handguns at Ahmaad Williams, Embrace Tucker, and Christopher Roberts Jr., 21, in an ambush attack captured on surveillance camera.

Roberts was shot in the stomach and died from his injury, the complaint said.

Colvin’s arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.