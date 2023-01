COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is charged with aggravated arson after a fire Tuesday in the Hilltop section of the city.

Jordan Scaff

The fire happened at a home on the 200 block of South Ogden Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the back of the house was damaged.

Columbus police arrested Jordan Scaff, 32, at the scene. Court records show Scaff lived in the home.

Scaff was arraigned Wednesday morning and is being held on a $30,000 bond.