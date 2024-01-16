COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy and other federal crimes for allegedly robbing two U.S. Postal Service workers in central Ohio.

Anthony J. Williams, of Columbus, was arrested in Pittsburgh Monday on charges related to two aggravated robberies in 2022, one in Columbus and another in Canal Winchester. He will be arraigned in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.

Williams is accused of robbing two postal carriers of their service keys in November and December 2022. In November, he allegedly robbed a postal worker at gunpoint on Michigan Avenue in Columbus. Then on Christmas Eve that year on Kodiak Drive in Canal Winchester, the federal prosecutor said he punched a postal worker in the face and threatened to kill him if he didn’t hand over his postal service key.

The federal indictment claims that Williams conspired with at least four others to steal service keys to take checks and money orders from USPS blue boxes. He allegedly received $2,000 from co-conspirators for the November armed robbery.

Williams has been charged with conspiring to commit an offense against the U.S., aggravated robbery of property of the U.S., and using a firearm during a violent crime. Aggravated robbery of a postal worker is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while brandishing a firearm during a violent crime carries a penalty of seven years to life in prison.

Last April, two men were arrested on federal charges for allegedly robbing a postal worker of his service key in Dublin. In August, a third man was arrested related to that incident.