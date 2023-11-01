For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man wanted for his involvement in an east Columbus shooting in which there were five victims, including four hospitalized, has been arrested.

Court records show that Darius Edwards was arrested after being named a suspect in connection to an Oct. 18 shooting that occurred on Winner Avenue in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Gunfire struck four individuals around 5:15 p.m., police said.

Two adults and two juveniles were hospitalized and a third adult victim was shot at but not injured. Two of the victims were taken to Ohio State University East Hospital, and one was taken to Grant Medical Center. The fourth was taken to an unknown hospital and all of them were listed in stable condition.

A criminal complaint report stated video surveillance at the scene showed two groups of people engaged in an altercation when one person was seen firing multiple shots at the victims. Witnesses at the scene gave police a description of a possible shooter, which led them to begin investigating Edwards.

Columbus police block off Winner Avenue on Oct. 18, 2023, as they investigate a shooting. (NBC4 Photo/Kyle Beachy)

Police confirmed that Edwards turned himself in Wednesday morning. He faces five counts of felonious assault and is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Thursday at 9 a.m.