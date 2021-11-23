COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 20-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in August.

A murder warrant was filed against Zaire Jones, 20, in the death of Arthur Coons, Columbus police said Tuesday. Jones was already being held at the Franklin County Jail on drug, firearm and domestic violence charges.

The night of Aug. 21, Coons, 34, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Hildred Avenue, in the Mount Vernon neighborhood. He died on the scene. Police say a fight precipitated the shooting.

Jones will appear in court related to the murder charge Wednesday.