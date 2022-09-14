COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is set to appear in court Wednesday, accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, according to court records.

Court records state that on Sept. 4, Quintin Roberson walked in front of a woman’s vehicle, which was stopped at a red light at West Spring and North High streets, just after 7:30 a.m. He pounded on the hood of the car, showed a gun and demanded the woman open the passenger door and let him in.

After he got into the car, records say he demanded the woman drive and call someone. She called police and made her way to Front and Sycamore streets, where she stopped the car, put the flashers on and waited for help, per court records.

When police arrived, they took Roberson into custody and found the firearm as well. Court records state a COTA bus driver said they saw Roberson fire one shot into the air near South High Street before the carjacking.

Roberson was charged with kidnapping and had a $50,000 cash surety bond set on Sept. 6. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.