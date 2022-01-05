COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged with the murders of two men he met through a dating app last spring has died.

According to an obituary posted online, Talent A’christian Bradley, 19, died Dec. 27.

Bradley was accused of the killing of 62-year old Robert Goodrich of Mohican Way in Westerville on May 26, 2021. That same day, the body of 63-year old Randy Gwirtz of Columbus was found on Fahlander Drive South. He had also been stabbed to death.

Authorities said Bradley met both men on a dating app.

“When we spoke to our suspect. . . he confirmed that he met our victim on the dating app Grindr and we believe that he met the Columbus victim as well the same way,” Detective Lt. Justin Alloway of Westerville police said back in August at the time of Bradley’s arrest.

On the day of his Aug. 12 arrest, Bradley told NBC4’s Allen Henry, “I didn’t do it.”

Court documents show Bradley was facing four charges each of aggravated murder and murder, three charges of aggravated burglary, burglary, and tampering with evidence. With Bradley’s death, the case has been dropped.

The obituary does not list a cause of death for Bradley.