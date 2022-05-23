COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man and charged him with an overnight shooting and assault.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:21 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 2500 block of W. Broad Street on the report of an assault.

Police say one person had been assaulted to the face and head, while another person had been shot in the elbow. Both victims were stable when taken to an area hospital.

Officers arrested Thomas Harrison-Turner, 20, and charged him with felonious assault in connection to the incident.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.