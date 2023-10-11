COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged after he allegedly entered a west Columbus school Wednesday with a machete and what a caller described as a handgun.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to Westmore Middle School on the 3000 block of Valley View Drive at approximately 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police received a call that the man, 43-year-old Bryan Eugene Johnson, entered the school with a handgun in a holster on his right hip and a machete attached to his leg. The caller told police that Johnson was at the school to pick up his child.

According to court documents, school staff told police that Johnson entered the school but quickly left and put the gun and machete into his car. When police found Johnson, he was outside the school and no longer had the gun or machete, police said.

During a search, police allegedly found a machete, a hatchet, and a Glock-manufactured BB gun in Johnson’s car. Court records state that police determined the machete and hatchet to be deadly weapons and arrested Johnson.

Johnson has been charged with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.