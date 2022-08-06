Photo of suspect charged with aggravated menacing after threatening to kill woman on bus. (Photo courtesy of Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who they said spit on a woman after threatening to kill her while they were on a COTA bus in late July.

Suspect photo courtesy of Columbus Police

Police said the incident occurred on July 26 at around 8 a.m. when the 54-year-old woman got on the bus at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Glenmount Avenue in Clintonville.

After she sat down, a man began to harass her and threatened to kill her and cause bodily harm, according to police.

The man allegedly spit on the woman after the bus driver asked him to get off. Shortly after, he got off the bus, police said.

The suspect is facing an aggravated menacing charge, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4035.