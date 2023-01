COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month.

The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police) (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Authorities said the man appears to be 35 to 40 years old. Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-1429.