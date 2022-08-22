COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance video of a man allegedly stealing the wallet of an east Columbus store employee as they attempt to identify the suspect.

On February 3 just after 11:00 a.m., the man is seen taking the wallet from the checkout counter at a store located on the 1200 block of East Long Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood just east of Downtown.

You can see the surveillance video provided by CPD in the video player above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2071 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.