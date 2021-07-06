Man caught in crossfire injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man was injured after being caught in the crossfire between two people shooting at each other.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:17 p.m., Monday, officers were called to Saunders Park on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to an area hospital and rushed into surgery. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Witnesses told police the victim was injured when he was caught in the crossfire between two shooters.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.