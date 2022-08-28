COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is recovering from minor injuries after he was shot by another man inside a house Saturday night in east Columbus, according to Columbus police.

CPD state that officers went to the 1100 block of Simpson Drive just before 9:00 p.m. on the report of a burglary and shooting.

Officers found two people inside the home: A 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 35-year-old woman who was uninjured. The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police learned that a male suspect forced his way into the house and fired a gun before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.