COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man was hospitalized after he was badly beaten when trying to rob a group of men.

Around 2 a.m., the man tried to rob a group of three people between E. 15th and 14th avenues, according to police.

One of the men in that group told police he then began to beat the alleged robber in self-defense.

The beaten man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man who assaulted him was taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate and are searching for the two other men in the group.