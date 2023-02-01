COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance cameras caught two suspects beating and robbing a man at a carry-out in the South Side.

The victim was approached in the cooler bay of a carry-out in the 1500 block of Frebis Ave. by two suspects around 2 p.m. on Jan. 22, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Without reason, the first man began to repeatedly beat the victim on the head with a closed fist.

After the victim was pushed backward outside of the building, the second man allegedly pulled out a gun. Money was then taken from the victim, who sustained facial injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to CPD.

Authorities said the first man had long dreads while both suspects appeared to be between the ages of 23 to 30, of average height and weighing 170 to 200 pounds.

Police asked anyone with information to call 614-645-4655.